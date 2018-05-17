Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund opened at $10.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.