Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,121 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,120,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,090,589,000 after purchasing an additional 272,851 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 650,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 145.3% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,904,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,251,837,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet opened at $1,084.09 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,081.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,094.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.