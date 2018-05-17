Boston Partners Sells 1,305,828 Shares of Micro Focus (MFGP)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,828 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Micro Focus worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Pennant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $7,048,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Micro Focus opened at $18.06 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Micro Focus has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

