Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in International Game Technology (IGT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of International Game Technology worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,671.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 590,928 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Group set a $34.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

