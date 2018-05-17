Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $166.50 and a 12-month high of $167.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase 3,400,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,620,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.