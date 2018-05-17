Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn traded down $0.01, reaching $24.51, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,438. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $229,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 238,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.