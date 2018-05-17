Boot Barn (BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 254846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $621,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock worth $1,677,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boot Barn by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 52.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 49.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 90.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boot Barn by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $583.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.