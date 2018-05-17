Boot Barn (BOOT) PT Raised to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE BOOT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,438. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $166,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 52.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 90.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.