Boot Barn (BOOT) PT Raised to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.
NYSE BOOT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,438. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $166,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 52.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 49.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 90.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 46.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
