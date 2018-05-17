Boot Barn (BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

NYSE BOOT opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

