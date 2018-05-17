Boot Barn (BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn updated its Q1 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.
NYSE BOOT opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $595.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
