Bombardier Recreational Products (DOO) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Bombardier Recreational Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Bombardier Recreational Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier Recreational Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.78.

Shares of Bombardier Recreational Products opened at C$51.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bombardier Recreational Products has a 52-week low of C$31.25 and a 52-week high of C$55.70.

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

In other Bombardier Recreational Products news, insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total value of C$370,498.50.

About Bombardier Recreational Products

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

