BlueCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,938.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $7,938.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.08 or 0.04832650 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027883 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013352 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010704 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010294 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.