Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $35,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $14,435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 605,511 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Kappitt sold 22,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $524,070.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 16,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $415,422.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,077 shares of company stock worth $45,591,139 in the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands opened at $22.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 198.45% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

