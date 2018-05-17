Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $94.20 million and $908,444.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.31 or 0.00218718 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Abucoins and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001051 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011954 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,144,646 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Abucoins, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

