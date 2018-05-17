Blocklancer Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (LNC)

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Blocklancer has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $8,598.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocklancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Blocklancer has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocklancer Token Profile

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocklancer’s official website is blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net

Blocklancer Token Trading

Blocklancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

