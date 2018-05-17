BlazerCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, BlazerCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One BlazerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. BlazerCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlazerCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01643280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015306 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003606 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016276 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033634 BTC.

BlazerCoin Profile

BlazerCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlazerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlazerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.