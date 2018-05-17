Blackmoon Price Tops $0.80 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00009754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Qryptos. Blackmoon has a market cap of $16.88 million and $852,539.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackmoon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003970 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00716987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012210 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00051221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00153604 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00084104 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,134,975 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmooncrypto.com . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Qryptos, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackmoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackmoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.