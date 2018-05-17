Black Hills (BKH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Black Hills from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $57.41.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.38 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

