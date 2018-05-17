Black Diamond Group (BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.07

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 79819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDI. Raymond James raised shares of Black Diamond Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.17 million.

In related news, insider Edward James Kernaghan purchased 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,261.00. Also, Director Trevor Haynes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 254,800 shares of company stock worth $596,230 over the last 90 days.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

