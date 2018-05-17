BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Stake Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $13,710,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,289 shares of company stock valued at $47,209,671 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants opened at $52.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.