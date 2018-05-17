BitStation (BSTN) Market Cap Achieves $6.36 Million

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One BitStation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene. In the last week, BitStation has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. BitStation has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003978 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00735569 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00149780 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088300 BTC.

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,470,822,258 tokens. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co/en . BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitStation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

