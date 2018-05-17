BITFID One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One BITFID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITFID has traded flat against the US dollar. BITFID has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00078872 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008304 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Greencoin (GRE) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001091 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BITFID (FID) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com . BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM

BITFID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITFID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITFID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

