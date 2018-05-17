Bitdeal (BDL) Price Reaches $0.0066

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Bitdeal coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $12,720.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.01639560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014876 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016160 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in . Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

