Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00091543 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex and Octaex. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $0.00 and $44,520.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.04368660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00695140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00278823 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00348636 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00177932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008350 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00097509 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,252,142 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, Octaex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

