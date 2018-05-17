Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts have commented on BITA shares. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA cut Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Get Bitauto alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 2,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 1,274.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bitauto has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.97.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bitauto’s revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Bitauto will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.