Bismuth Reaches Market Cap of $12.86 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00015763 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Octaex. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $36,960.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006166 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 10,466,260 coins and its circulating supply is 9,957,185 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Octaex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

