BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,064. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $26,561.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $166,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,679,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

