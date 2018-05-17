Biogen (BIIB) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho set a $433.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.59 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.71.

Shares of Biogen opened at $281.51 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Biogen has a twelve month low of $276.94 and a twelve month high of $281.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total transaction of $216,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,927.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

