Bill Barrett Co. (BBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBG. ValuEngine cut shares of Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Bill Barrett has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill Barrett in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill Barrett by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,634 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill Barrett by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 409,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill Barrett

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

