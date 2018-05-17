BidaskClub Lowers First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (FBMS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) opened at $33.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.38.

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 649,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (MS) Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

