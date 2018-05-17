BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (CDNA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

CDNA stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.34.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 158.93% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,481.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 928,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,994.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 792,629 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $9,089,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $7,639,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 973,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 955,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 952,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

