BidaskClub Downgrades CNB Financial (CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.33%. analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

