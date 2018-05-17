Best Buy (BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,758,719 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 13th total of 30,335,562 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,863,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,374.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,639 shares of company stock worth $25,651,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy opened at $78.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

