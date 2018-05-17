BEST (BSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BEST and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of BEST opened at $11.31 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BEST has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in BEST by 1,686.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,614,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BEST by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,929,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BEST by 97.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,565 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BEST in the first quarter worth $4,867,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 243.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

