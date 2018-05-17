Berenberg Bank Increases Ceres Power (CWR) Price Target to GBX 20

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 20 ($0.27) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CWR traded up GBX 0.73 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 14.53 ($0.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,765. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of GBX 8.14 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 16 ($0.22).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a fuel cell technology that converts fuel directly into electrical power. It provides its products for use in the combined heat and power for commercial and residential buildings; and power for data centers and range extension for electric vehicles.

