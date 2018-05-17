Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rhön-Klinikum (RHK) a €29.15 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($34.70) price objective on Rhön-Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($30.00) target price on shares of Rhön-Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.52) target price on shares of Rhön-Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on shares of Rhön-Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on shares of Rhön-Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($27.98) target price on shares of Rhön-Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.31 ($28.94).

Get Rhön-Klinikum alerts:

Rhön-Klinikum stock opened at €27.00 ($32.14) on Monday. Rhön-Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($29.86) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($38.24).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhön-Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhön-Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.