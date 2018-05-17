Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel (HEN3) a €131.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($155.95) price objective on Henkel (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Citigroup set a €125.00 ($148.81) price target on shares of Henkel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($148.81) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($147.62) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($129.76) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra set a €120.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.29 ($143.20).

Get Henkel alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €104.70 ($124.64) on Monday. Henkel has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($122.62) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($154.35).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.