Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $212,000 in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.