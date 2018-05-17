Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.03 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $22.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 11th. The retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

