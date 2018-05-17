Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson comprises about 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Becton Dickinson worth $58,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson by 1,192.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,068,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,026,750,000 after buying an additional 1,071,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson by 332.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,776,000 after buying an additional 430,127 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,668,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,551,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton Dickinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.19.

Becton Dickinson opened at $224.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Becton Dickinson has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total transaction of $910,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,656 shares of company stock worth $4,892,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.