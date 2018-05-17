Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson during the 1st quarter worth $11,919,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,026,750,000 after buying an additional 1,071,288 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson by 1,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson alerts:

Becton Dickinson opened at $224.87 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Becton Dickinson has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Becton Dickinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Becton Dickinson in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.19.

In other Becton Dickinson news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 176 shares of Becton Dickinson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $38,415.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,256,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 4,048 shares of Becton Dickinson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total value of $910,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,092 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.