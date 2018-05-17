Beacon Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altura Energy (ATU)

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) – Beacon Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altura Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 16th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Altura Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Altura Energy opened at C$0.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Altura Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of C$4.89 million during the quarter.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill, Killam, Macklin, Wildmere, and Leduc-Woodbend areas located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

