Baxter International (BAX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $329,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $243,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,512 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

NYSE:BAX opened at $70.59 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

