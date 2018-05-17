Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kadant (KAI)

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

KAI opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. Kadant has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $618,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $188,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,711. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $17,505,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,606,000 after acquiring an additional 116,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 54,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

