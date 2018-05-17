Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.69) target price on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,665 ($36.15) to GBX 2,700 ($36.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,725 ($36.96) to GBX 2,850 ($38.66) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.91) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,720 ($36.90) to GBX 3,180 ($43.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,689.50 ($36.48).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,696.50 ($36.58) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

