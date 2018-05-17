Barclays Begins Coverage on Apergy (APY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apergy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Apergy opened at $42.10 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

