Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer Sells 1,798 Shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $112,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of Encompass Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $243,601.47.

Shares of AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Encompass Health Corp has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

