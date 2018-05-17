Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,548 Shares of Walmart (WMT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,526,000 after purchasing an additional 440,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,941,000 after purchasing an additional 166,538 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Vetr upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of Walmart opened at $86.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

