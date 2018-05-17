Bank of America Cuts Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target to $42.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,479,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,000 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,912,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 189,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,978,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 909,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.