Bank of America (BAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,567,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.8% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 46.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 718,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 225.4% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 33.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.06 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

