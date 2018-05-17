Bank of America (BAC) is Boston Partners’ Largest Position

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,632,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.4% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.66% of Bank of America worth $2,028,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $318.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

